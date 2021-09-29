Wild East Coast Weather Brings Flood Warning For Huon and Derwent Catchments

“Supercell” thunderstorms lashing the East Coast of Australia will create havoc for parts of Tasmania.

There are severe thunderstorms forecast on Wednesday and Thursday in the eastern parts of Queensland, NSW, and Victoria which will bring heavy rainfall, large hail, and damaging winds.

The Weather Bureau’s Anna Forest said that this weather will travel further south and affect parts of Tasmania.

“We’ve got a low-pressure system that’s fairly active over Victoria at the moment, and it’s going to move a little bit further south and bring some rainbands and easterly winds which give increase onshore flow into the east.”

There is a flood watch warning issued for the Huon and Derwent catchments, with heavy rainfall expected to begin on Wednesday afternoon.

