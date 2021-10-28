Wild Weather And Damaging Winds Batters The State

A Severe Weather Warning is issued for damaging winds over southern Victoria, as a southwesterly wind change swept through Greater Melbourne around 8am, with gusts peaking around 100km/h.

Highest wind gusts so far today (km/h) were recorded in Mt William with143km/h winds, while Melbourne Airport blew at 143km/h, Mt Gellibrand and Ben Nevis at 117 km/h and St Kilda with winds at 115km/h.

The Victorian State Emergency Service continues to respond to hundreds of calls after the wild weather battered the state overnight, while thousands of properties across the state remain without power.

Around 50,000 AusNet customers across the state's east have lost power, with a heavy impact seen in Officer, Pakenham, Berwick and Croydon.

Bureau of Meteorology's Michael Laczko warned wind gusts and rain will to continue through the morning.

"Winds are increasing this morning and we're expecting damaging wind gusts to be a risk all through southern Victoria and all through the ranges and elevated areas today," he said.

"The highest risk in the Melbourne area looks to be from about 7 or 8am for a few hours until about 10 or 11am."

While it bucketed down in Emerald, south east of the CBD, with small hail stones and several tree branches littering the roads, the warning for heavy rainfall has been cancelled.

Victoria's central and western coasts are also in the firing line as damaging southwesterly winds with gusts up to 110km/h are expected to hit the Mornington Peninsula and Bass Coast closer to midday.

The weather Bureau have issued further warning for Warrnambool, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Traralgon and Bairnsdale.

Health authorities are also warning high pollen levels and strong winds are creating a high risk of a thunderstorm asthma event.

Motorists across the state are being urged to drive with extreme caution.



