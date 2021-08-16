Wild Weather Continues To Wreak Havoc Across The State

Polar conditions are expected to lash the state with the weather bureau issuing warning for gale force winds, low falling snow and steady rain.

Hitting much of Tasmania, wild winds and heavy rain bought down power lines and trees over the weekend, causing damage to structures and havoc on the roads.

State Emergency Services in the south of the state received over 30 calls for assistance, the result of winds reaching over 100km/h, with nine crews deployed around the greater Hobart region.

“The results of strong winds have caused some significant damages to structures,” SES Assistant Director Leon Smith said.

“The majority of jobs today have been due to structural integrity or poor maintenance in roofs, a couple of trees down and some other storm-related damage to structures.”

With rain expected to stick around Monday, meteorologist Deb Tabor advises to keep your brollie close at hand.

"Showers were mostly about the west and the far south. So, we will get some light showers throughout other areas, or remaining districts this morning and they'll contract generally to the west and south this evening" - Deb Tabor

Drivers are being cautioned to take it easy on the roads.

