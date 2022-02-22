Wild Weather, Intense Rain & Flash Flooding Wreaks Havoc Across Sydney

Wild weather alerts have been issued across Sydney as severe thunderstorms and intense rainfall pelt down across the city.

It follows damaging storms that tore through Sydney‘s west and parts of the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon, with wild winds and hail.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned of continuing thunderstorm action.

"As of 3.15pm, severe thunderstorms were detected on the weather radar near Darkes Forest and Helensburgh. These thunderstorms are slow moving. They are forecast to affect Appin and waters off Thirroul by 3.45 pm."

"Intense rainfall that may lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding and damaging winds are likely."

"Wyong (Olney Forest) recorded 80mm of rainfall in the 45 minutes to 10.30am. 92km/h wind gust was recorded at Molineux Point at 1.19pm Marrickville Golf Club recorded 61mm in 1hr to 2pm."

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall has caused trains between Waterfall and Thirroul to be suspended.

Replacement bus services for that section of the T4 Eastern Suburbs & Illawarra Line.

Trains were also disrupted between Bankstown and the city on Tuesday afternoon following flash flooding at Marrickville station.

Bankstown Line trains have since resumed with some ongoing delays expected.

It comes as the rail union and the state government have agreed to get trains back on to a full weekday timetable by next Monday, its NSW secretary says.

“We are confident we can do that,” the Rail, Tram and Bus Union’s NSW Branch Secretary Alex Claassens said on Tuesday afternoon.

