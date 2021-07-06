Western Power crews are working to get more than 1,000 properties back on the grid after lightning damaged the network.

Heavy rain, hail, lightning, and strong winds lashed the city on Tuesday night causing havoc that had emergency services working throughout the night.

Wild weather leaves over 1,000 homes without power

Emergency crews were called to Belmont and Kewdale where roofs had been severely damaged.

Meanwhile Swanbourne experienced winds up to 78km/h and Rottnest Island recorded wind up to 130km/h.

More than 30mm of rain has fallen in parts of the city since Tuesday morning.

A severe weather warning is still in place for Wednesday for Lancelin and Bremer Bay.

To report any power outages in your area contact Western Power on 13 13 51, or by visiting their website westernpower.com.au.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.