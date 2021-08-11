Wild Weather Leaves Thousands Without Power In WA

Close to 11,000 homes are now without power across WA following massive storms across the region this week.

Emergency services throughout WA received almost 100 calls for assistance since Monday from people with serious storm damage.

Storms worsened since a cold-front landed in south-west WA on Monday evening, with massive thunderstorms, winds and hail hitting Perth and south-west WA on Tuesday.

Only 11.8mm of rain has been measured in Perth's central rain gauge, despite reports of flooded roads and cyclone winds.

In some areas of WA, winds uprooted trees causing chronic damage to homes and properties with Mundijong reporting 85km/h winds and Gooseberry Hill reporting 102km/h winds.

Conditions have since calmed slightly but with more rain and a cold front predicted for today and tomorrow.

