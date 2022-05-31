Wild Weather To Continue To Smash Australia's East Coast

Rain, winds and low-lying snow are forecast for the coming week as a cold blast continues to smash Australia's east coast.

A strong cold front hit South Australia on Monday, travelling up into Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

In Adelaide, a "mini-cyclone" tore up street signs, trees and uprooted powerlines.

Meanwhile, in NSW's Blue Mountains region, snow fell on the Great Western Highway.

Snow levels are expected to drop on Tuesday to 600-700 metres across Victoria, Tasmania and South East NSW and to 800 metres in the NSW central tablelands.

“Significant snow and rain with possible severe thunderstorms and hail is also expected … mostly impacting western and central NSW, and western Victoria and Melbourne," the bureau of Meteorology said.

Severe weather warnings are in place damaging wind gusts were in place for much of South Australia and NSW, plus northern Victoria.





