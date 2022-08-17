Wild Winds, Significant Rain, Hail And Thunderstorms Sweep Across Australia’s South And East Coast

The weather bureau has warned a triple threat is set to sweep across Australia’s south and east over the coming days and into the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has forecast heavy rain throughout the coming months, escalating the La Niña outlook from “watch” to “alert” on Tuesday afternoon.

The expectation is that warming ocean temperatures in the western tropical Pacific Ocean will likely produce increased rainfall across eastern and central Australia.

Meanwhile, “substantial” rain, potential flooding, wild winds, hail, thunderstorms, and cold temperatures are anticipated in the coming days as three consecutive cold fronts converge across the Great Australian Bight, with Tasmania, Victoria and southern New South Wales set to bear the brunt of the deluge.

BOM has issued a severe weather warning of damaging winds of 90km/h and up to 110km/h on high elevations for parts of Victoria, while damaging winds more than 125 km/h has been issued for mountainous areas stretching from the east and south of Canberra to NSW ski resorts and right down to the Victorian border.

“Three cold fronts are on the way and the first one is lining up for Thursday with a band of rain attached to it and some windy weather ahead of it as well, especially through Victoria,” Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe said.

“A weaker follow up cold front comes in on Saturday with wet weather mainly in Tasmania and Victoria and only a smidge of wet weather for NSW and South Australia.

“But then there’s a third cold front and that comes through at the start of next week with windier and cold weather and a rain band that will run up t across the southeast through Monday and into Tuesday,” he said.

The bureau also predicts the cold fronts could drive further north along the NSW coast to Coffs Harbour.

