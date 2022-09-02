Will Axing Victoria’s Work From Home Advice Really Boost Office Occupancy Rates?

Victoria's work from home recommendation has been lifted.

The state’s health minister, Mary-Anne Thomas, said on Thursday that Victorians were now encouraged to head back into the office with Covid cases on the decline.

“Lifting the work from home recommendation is in line with current public health advice.

“We encourage employers and employees to have a conversation about what’s right for their individual needs,” Thomas said.

The move hopes to upend figures from the latest survey of office occupancy rates, which found in July this year, only 38 per cent of offices in Melbourne's CBD were occupied.

Conducted by the Property Council of Australia, the dire results highlighted Victoria was lagging behind the rest of the nation, with occupancy rates down from 49 per cent in June.

It follows changes to Covid isolation rules announced on Wednesday after the National Cabinet meeting, slashing the mandatory isolation period for anyone who contracts the virus and is asymptomatic down from seven days to five.

