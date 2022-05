On Triple M's Friday Huddle, Howie revealed Nine's Sunday Footy Show is looking for a fill-in host when TJ heads to Wimbledon next month!

Both Nathan Brown and Damian Barrett were raised as possible replacements, and both were given the opportunity to put their case forward on Triple M.

“If you want it to be loose and unpredictable with the potential for it to be taken off air, that’s Nate’s wheelhouse!”

