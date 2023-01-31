Will ChatGPT Bots Make Writers Obsolete?

If you make a habit of keeping up with pop culture, you’ve probably already heard of, and maybe even used, ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is essentially a chat bot, similar to online assistant bots you might find on a website’s home page but with more access to knowledge, data and terrifyingly human response capabilities.

Rumour has it, these bots could be a threat to writers and other creative industries, but how concerned should we really be?

Cosmos science journalist Evrim Yazgin takes us on a deep dive into the world of artificial intelligence, its rapid progression and how ChatGPT might impact the future of writing.

Tune into the full episode of Huh? Science Explained below…

Huh? Science Explained is here, the twice-weekly podcast brought to you by LiSTNR and Cosmos.