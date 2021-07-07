Will Clarko Coach Hawthorn In 2022?

Damian Barrett revealed the feeling from within the Hawthorn press conference after it was announced that Sam Mitchell is set to take over Alastair Clarkson for the top job.

On the Midweek Rub, the panel discussed what life will be like for Hawthorn beyond Clarkson, dissecting whether or not he will remain at the helm until 2022.

"This is one of the biggest coaching decisions in the history of the game." Barrett said.

"It is rushed, time will tell if it is too rushed." Barrett said.

The Hawthorn plan was compared to what Collingwood dealt with a decade ago, making the transition from Mick Malthouse to Nathan Buckley.

Carey believes the approach of a succession plan is "fraught with danger".

When asked about Clarkson's future as Hawks coach in 2022, the panel all agreed that he will step aside to allow Mitchell to play a lone hand.

