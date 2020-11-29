Will Collingwood Make The Finals In 2021?

Leigh Montagna took a little look towards the 2021 season and tried to forecast where a few sides might land next year.

After a turbulent off-season, the Magpies dominated conversation and Joey thinks they will be "touch and go" to make finals.

Montagna said that Richmond, Geelong, Port Adelaide & Brisbane have all improved their lists over the trade period while Collingwood have failed to close the gap on the top sides from 2020.

LISTEN HERE:

Joey believes the Magpies fate lies with Jordan De Goey. He thinks the the 24 year-old needs to take his game to the next level similar to the way Christian Petracca did last season.

Montagna worries that the Collingwood forward line isn't potent enough and De Goey is the key to their success forward of centre.

Catch the best of Triple M Footy here!