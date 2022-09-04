Will Hayward on the Swans' Qualifying Final Win
Via Triple M's Dead Set Legends Sydney
Getty Images
Will Hayward starred in the Swans' 22-point Qualifying final victory over the Demons on Friday night, kicking two goals.
The Swans forward joined Triple M's Dead Set Legends Sydney to discuss the win:
"It was quick for us to realise that this isn't just a home and away game, it goes to a whole new level," Hayward said.
"The boys held their own, and some."
