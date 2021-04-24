On the back of a scintillating start to the 2021 NRL season, the Penrith Panthers have confirmed they’ve begun talks to sway 21-year-old Matt Burton’s planned move to the Bulldogs next season.

Burton signed a three-year deal to join the Bulldogs from 2022 onwards, late last year.

So, could Burton do the "unthinkable" and backflip on the Bulldogs?

Triple M's Brent Read revealed the latest on the situation while Panthers legends Ryan Girdler and Mark Geyer also weighed in.

