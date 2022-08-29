Will Other States Follow? Victoria Promises Free Degrees For Nurses And Midwives

Premier Daniel Andrews has promised to pay the university fees of 10,000 nurse and midwifery students.

“We will pay their entire HECS debt,” the premier told reporters on Sunday.

“To our year 11, the neutral students choose nursing, become a nurse. Be part of this amazing health system. Be part of this profession.

“This is such a rewarding way to work, to make a living, and you will be respected, and you will be supported,” Andrews said.

As part of a $270 million initiative, the Victorian Government hopes to boost staffing to future proof the state’s strained health system.

Under the new funding package, domestic students embarking on nursing degrees in 2023 and 2024 will receive $9000 while they study and a further $7500 if they work in the state’s public health services for two years.

Furthermore, in an effort to support nurses who want to continue working, but also want to advance their studies, the state government will also offer scholarships to 150 postgraduate midwifery students.

The Briefing's Tom Tilly discusses whether other Australian states and territories will follow suit.

Tune into the full podcast below…

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.