Will Penisini Credits Brad Arthur For His Continued Development

Parramatta Eels centre Will Penisini joined The Rush Hour to discuss his side's growing momentum ahead of the NRL Finals.

The young-gun also touched on his long relationship with coach Brad Arthur.

'I've known Brad for a while.

'He used to coach me in my junior league team.

'Brad's been good for me and my development as well.'

Penisini also chatted about his rapid growth in the game as well as his old schoolboy union teammate Joseph Sua'ali'i who has stunned all league fans with his incredible rise.

