Serena Williams Raises Eyebrows After Bowing Out Of US Open

The greatest women's tennis player of all time, Serena Williams has left the door open to return after being eliminated from the US Open by Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic.

Highly anticipated as the last match of her incredible tennis career, Williams was eliminated from the tournament on Saturday afternoon (AEST) in a 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 defeat to the 29-year-old Australian who is ranked 46th.

The 23-time slam winner announced last month that she would be retiring after the US Open, but eyebrows were raised after she said “I don’t think so, I don’t know” when asked if she might reconsider.

"It's been a fun ride," a teary Williams said. "I tried but Ajla just played a little bit better".

Breaking down in tears, the 40-year-old tennis legend, paid tribute to her family.

"Thank you daddy, I know you're watching. Thanks mum. ... I'm really grateful for them.

"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you Venus. She's the only reason Serena Williams ever existed," she said.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Tomljanovic apologised for potentially ending Williams career after sealing the famous win.

"I'm feeling really sorry. What she's done for me for the sport is just incredible.

"I just thought she would beat me. The pressure wasn't on me," she said.

"She's Serena. She's the greatest of all time. Period." - Ajla Tomljanovic

Tomljanovic is now through to the fourth round at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

