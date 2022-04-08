Will Smith Banned From Oscars For 10 Years

Actor Will Smith has received disciplinary punishment from the Hollywood Academy for slapping comedian Chris Rock, concluding he's now banned from attending the Oscars until 2023.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences placed a ban on Smith from all its events at a board meeting, as a a result of the incident 12 days ago.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year," Academy president David Rubin said in a statement.

"However, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage."

Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson spoke on the disappointment for allowing the situation to unfold on televisions around the world, apologising for the "example" set.

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

The Hollywood film star described his actions as "shocking, painful and inexcusable", admitting he "betrayed the trust of the academy".

Last week, Smith withdrew his Academy membership following his actions, meaning he was already unable to vote next year.

"I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

The Academy did not outline whether Smith could be nominated for Oscars during his decade-long ban.

