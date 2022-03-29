Will The Federal Budget Really Address The Pandemic Fallout?

While we wait for the Federal Budget to be handed down tonight, the pandemic fallout continues.

State governments seeking to fast-track transport projects during the pandemic in a bid to hold off a recession, have instead delivered an overheated construction market.

Particularly, along the east coast of Australia, cost blowouts with rapidly escalating labour shortages, has resulted in projects being put on hold.

However, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday, delivered an early announcement ahead of the Federal Budget, committing $3.3 billion to NSW infrastructure projects with $1 billion for a faster rail line between Sydney and Newcastle.

The PM also bellowed that Western Australia will be delivered a $2.1 billion boost to the state’s infrastructure pipeline, while Victoria will be handed over $3.3 billion in this week’s Federal Budget.

However, many Australians will be looking to see what the Federal Government offers in terms of public hospitals, mental health, and the bottom line.

The Australian Medical Association (AMA), released their Pre-Budget submission last week, with the aim of calling on the Federal government to dig a little deep and deliver for the countries health systems.

The pandemic has already added $41 billion to health and aged care spending over the past two years, resulting in the government stalling on a number of funding promises across the sector.

Placed under “extreme pressure”, Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said the current funding arrangement with the Commonwealth for Australia's health system was “unfair and unsustainable”.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on everything from primary health care in the community to our hospitals will mean states will be carrying the impact of this one-in-100-year event for many years to come,” he said earlier this month.

The key ask by states and territories, being a 50-50 share of hospital costs with the Commonwealth.

Backed by Australia's top peak professional body for doctors, AMA president Dr Omar Korshid said that money would help address “the huge pressure on the system”.

“The reality is health care is more expensive because of COVID, that includes things like PPE and testing, and we are likely to be living with these costs for years," he said.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 8,910

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 219 / 6

Northern Territory

New cases: 408

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 063

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 49 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 10,326

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 325 / 14

New South Wales

New cases: 21,494

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,283 / 53

Victoria

New cases: 10,916

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 284 / 33

South Australia

New cases: 4,201

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 170 / 7

Tasmania

New cases: 2,324

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 22 / 0

New Zealand

New cases: 17,148

Covid-related deaths: 34

Hospital and ICU admissions: 842 / 26

