Will The Premiership Grind To A Halt If A Player Tests Positive To Coronavirus? James Hooper Explains

The Peter V'landys steam train just keeps on chugging, bringing the NRL closer and closer to a re-start date of May 28.

But despite clubs training under strict protocols - involving multiple temperature tests throughout the day - it's hard to ignore the elephant in the room: Will the Premiership grind to a halt should a player test positive for COVID-19?

According to Fox Sports' and Triple M's James Hooper, while the hope is that the strict isolation guidelines will protect teams coming into contact with Coronavirus, there is a contingency plan in place.

Here's what happens in that instance:

But despite hopes the rest of season won't be affected by the global pandemic, the draw itself is threatened with derailment as the fall-out from the anti-vax drama continues.

Players who refuse to receive the flu shot will not be permitted to travel into Queensland, causing a headache for NRL staff as they scramble to come up with a draw that dances around travel restrictions.

