A strong off-season recruitment drive from rookie coach Craig Fitzgibbon has set the Sharks up for a massive 2022.

Can star recruits Nicho Hynes, Dale Finucane and Cameron McInnes take the Cronulla club back playing Finals footy?

Triple M's Wendell Sailor weighed in on this very issues during The Rush Hour NSW.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!