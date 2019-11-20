Win A Fishing Trip With Jeremy McGovern and Three Eagles For YOU and FIVE MATES!

It is a dream come true for some people. The open ocean, deep sea fishing with beautiful food and drink, brand new set of rods and reels, five of your mates AND West Coast Eagles Jeremy McGovern and a couple of this team mates.

It's a competition worth entering, especially considering the cause it is supporting.

The Proudie Foundation was set up a few years ago after Warrick Proudlove, a young Albany man, was involved in a car accident on Albany Highway. Proudie was the passenger in his mate's car when it collided with stray horses causing a major accident. Warrick was rushed to hospital in Perth and luckily survived, albeit sustaining permanent injuries. He now requires 24-hour around the clock medical care and is restricted to a wheelchair.

His parents tried to claim back the medical costs through insurance but the driver was deemed 'not-at-fault' or simply negligent... therefore Proudie was not eligible for third-party payments.

Proudie's story, as told on the Sean for Breakfast Show

The law has since been changed so this type of insurance will be available for people in Warrick's situation. However, because he was the one to instigate the change rather than be affected by it, he was unable to claim back payments or retrospective funds from the insurance company.

It's put the Proudlove family under immense pressure to cover his ongoing medical bills, his chair and 24 hour care.

Proudie's Foundation was set up to support Warrick and his family, and plenty of West Aussies have umped on board to lend a hand including West Coast Eagle and All-Australian defender Jeremy McGovern.

McGovern played footy with Proudie in Albany and for the Claremont Footy Club. He wanted to help out by grabbing a couple of his teammates and jumping on a deep sea fishing trip, rods and reels thrown in, with YOU and five of your mates. The foundation are raffling off this amazing, once-in-a-lifetime experience for $100 a ticket.

So, get some mates together and chip in for a ticket and you could be WINNING! Not to mention you'll be helping out a really good cause.

For more info or to buy a ticket contact Bainsy on 0410 616 161