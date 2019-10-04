Win Enough Pizza To Last You Through To Summer With Menulog At Cooly Gold

There's only one thing better than pizza, and that is... FREE pizza!

Gold Coasters are in for a treat next weekend as online food delivery service Menulog gives you the chance to win an entire season's worth of pizza at the Cooly Gold surf comp. All you have to do is put your delivery skills to the test by taking on the Delivery Run course, wearing either a Menulog jacket or a giant, plush bag, and complete tasks such as finding lost keys in a pit of car tyres, battling a wind and rain tunnel, and pushing through various obstacles to deliver the order.The fastest team of two will walk away with enough Menulog vouchers from Vinnys Pizza, Pasta & Ribs to last through Spring.

The competition will run over the Cooly Gold weekend from Saturday 12th - Sunday 13th October, 7am - 2pm at Coolangatta Beach.

