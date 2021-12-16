Windale Trio Charged With Almost 250 Drug-Related Offences

Two men and a woman from Windale have been arrested by Lake Macquarie Police over connections with a drug ring.

The trio are reportedly facing almost 250 drug-related offences, police confirm.

"Following investigations, about 10.20am yesterday (Wednesday 15 December 2021), search warrants were executed by officers attached to Lake Macquarie Police District at two homes on Willandra Crescent and Lachlan Street, Windale," a NSW Police statement read.

"A number of items were located during the search warrants, including methamphetamine, cash and electronic stun devices. All items have been seized for forensic examination.

"Two men and a woman were arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station."

Strike Force Coifs was established to draw at connections to the rise in drug use and handling in the Windale area, investigators swooped on properties on Wednesday.

All of the alleged trio were refused police bail to appear in Belmont Local Court on Thursday.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.