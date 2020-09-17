Tasmanian Businesses Amongst Australia’s Top 50 Wine Venues Announced For 2020

The Wineslinger Awards have revealed Australia’s top 50 wine venues for 2020 and Tasmania has made the list.

The annual award serves up the ultimate wine guru’s guide to the best spots to enjoy a glass in Australia right now.

Established in 2018, the awards are voted on by over 100 of Australia’s leading wine experts and encourage the creativity and excellence within the industry.

This years Top 50 include five Tasmanian venues with three named from Hobart including Sonny, Lucinda Wine Bar and Tom McHugo’s Hobart Hotel.

Voting is now open for the People’s Choice Award for the public to pick their favourite venue whilst also supporting a great cause.

Wineslinger has committed to donating one dollar for each person who enters the People’s Choice Award to help support the Tip Jar initiative.

The Tip Jar is hospitality relief fund that raises direct funds for the industry which has had an extremely tough year.

“Covid-19 has made it a pretty tough year for venues nationwide, with forced closures across the industry,” says Wineslinger Founder Rory Kent.

“Right now, is a time when venues need support and recognition more than ever. It’s a time to celebrate those places and hospitality professionals that we love.”

Every person who votes also goes into the draw to win some amazing prices including a year’s supply of wine.

The 2020 Wineslinger trophy winners will be revealed in a virtual presentation on Monday 19th October.

Vote here.