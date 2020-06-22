Winning Streak For North Queensland

Three north Queenslanders are about to welcome a hefty boost to their bank accounts after scoring division one in the weekend’s Saturday Gold Lotto draw.



The three north Queensland entries were among the 27 division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto’s $20 Million Superdraw, draw 4061 on 20 June 2020. Each entry won a division one prize of $740,740.75.



Grandkids’ birthdates inspire Mackay woman’s winning entry



A Mackay woman is thanking a recent decision to use her beloved grandchildren’s birthdates as her lottery numbers for her Saturday Gold Lotto entry, which won her division one.



In addition to winning the division one prize of $740,740.75, the north Queenslander’s entry also scored a raft of divisional prizes, bolstering her total prize to $745,214.95.



“I only checked this morning. I thought I only had five numbers, but then I looked again, and I thought ‘oh god! I’ve got six numbers!’,” the winning woman explained when confirming her win with an official from the Lott.



“The numbers are all my grandkids’ birthdates. I’ve played Lotto for a long time, but I only started using these numbers a few months ago.



“This is the last thing I expected. I’ve just got to get over the shock!



“I’ve never had that amount of money. My bank account will look pretty good.



“We’re going to buy a new car, but I don’t know what else.



“I read in the paper about Lotto winners and I’ve always thought ‘I wish it was me’. Well, now it is!”



The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her entry at News on Bridge, Parkside Plaza, 245 Bridge Road, Mackay West.



News on Bridge owner Neil McCartney couldn’t contain his excitement at selling his outlet’s first division one winning entry.



“I’m so excited!” he laughed.



“This is our first division one win and we’ve been doing this a while. It’s great to have one on the board and we hope to have many more winners from here.



“These types of wins are great for the community.”



Bowen couple celebrates Gold Lotto win by mowing the lawn



A Bowen couple hasn’t let the excitement of winning a Saturday Gold Lotto division one win get in the way of household chores, with plans to mow the lawn today after the winning revelation.



“I fell asleep on Saturday night so I didn’t get around to checking my ticket,” the winning man told an official from the Lott.



“I checked my ticket this morning. I started circling the numbers and then suddenly went ‘wow!’,” he laughed.



“It hasn’t sunk in. My wife and I are just looking at each other in disbelief. We probably won’t believe it until it’s in the bank.



“I nearly didn’t get the ticket. I was busy at work and thought I might not get to the shop. But I thought ‘you’ve got to be in it to win it’.”



The couple admitted recent months had been challenging because of closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“It will pay off the debts. It’s a big help,” he said.



“We can breathe easier, and it’s taken a huge weight off our shoulders.



“Not sure we’ll do too much today to celebrate. I’ll mow the lawn and there’s some other chores to do. I might have a quiet beer later on.”



The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, purchased their 24-game QuickPick entry at Hickmott’s Supa News, 53 Herbert Street, Bowen.



Hickmott’s Supa News manager Angela Stevens said it was wonderful to see a win back in Bowen.



“We were extremely excited! To wake up on Sunday knowing we’ve helped change someone’s life is a truly special feeling,” she said.



“This is our second division one win in nine months. We hadn’t had one in a while, so it’s nice to be back helping change people’s lives.”



Cairns woman reduced to tears by shock Gold Lotto windfall



Family birthdates and special anniversaries have delivered a Gold Lotto division one win to a Cairns woman, who was completely oblivious to her good fortune until an official from the Lott delivered the winning news this morning.



“Thank you so much,” the woman cried.



“Just as well I’ve got my family here. They can make sure I’m not going to faint or have a heart attack.



“I’ve been playing for many years using the same numbers – they’re all our birthdays and anniversaries.



“I’ve always seen stories of winners and thought ‘one day that will be me’. It’s great to see so many other division one winners from the draw – it’s good to share it around.



“This will make a huge difference and I’ll share it with my family.



“You’ve made my day. It was good before, but it’s better now!”



The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased her marked System 8 entry at Nextra Earlville News, Stockland, 537 Mulgrave Road, Earlville.



Nextra Earlville News is no stranger to division one wins. It last sold a Saturday Gold Lotto division one winning entry in April 2019.



Nextra Earlville News manager Joel Philip said the outlet was “buzzing” from the win.



“When I first heard we’d sold the big one, I thought of all our amazing and friendly customers and how this win could change their lives. It feels like you are sharing in their excitement,” he said.



“We are all buzzing at the moment and hopefully we can use that energy to sell another win in the two big draws this week.



“The feeling of being able to sell such an amazing prize is overwhelming. Our customers have been so amazing throughout the last couple of months and it’s great to see the rewards.”



In 2019, Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto and Saturday Gold Lotto created 203 millionaires across Australia.



The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4061 on Saturday 20 June 2020 were 22, 17, 19, 29, 9 and 11, while the supplementary numbers were 14 and 21.



Across Australia, there were 27 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 4061 – 10 from Victoria, five each from Queensland and New South Wales, four from Western Australia, and three from South Australia.



The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 187 so far this calendar year, including 54 won by Golden Casket customers.



Between 1 January and 31 December 2019, there were 289 division one winning Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia that collectively won more than $333.41 million.



