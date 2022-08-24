Winter Blast Forces Road Closures Around Blue Mountains

As temperatures dropped overnight across parts of NSW, black ice and falling snow has caused traffic chaos around the Blue Mountains and Lithgow areas.

Motorists in the Blue Mountains on Wednesday were urged to park their vehicles and wait hours with black ice forcing the closure of two major roads in the area.

The Great Western Highway between Katoomba and Mount Victoria was closed off until about 10”30am, while Bells Line of Road between Bell and Lithgow was closed off until just before midday.

The NSW Transport Management Centre has advised drivers to avoid the area where possible as icy conditions have slowed traffic clearing.

Motorist travelling in the area are encouraged to use their fog lights instead of high or hazard lights, and to alert for debris, fallen trees and powerlines.

Similar conditions are expected to continue throughout the week and into the weekend.

