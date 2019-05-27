Winter Is Coming: Mercury Drops To Single Digits On The Gold Coast

It might have been a struggle to get out from under the covers this morning, with temperatures dropping to single digits across parts of the Gold Coast.

Just four days out from the start of winter and Coolangatta Airport got down to a bit below 6°C on Tuesday, while the mercury dropped to 10°C on the Seaway.

Adam Blazack from the Bureau of Meteorology said the chilly weather was thanks to a dry air mass moving over the region.

"We had a pretty cool blast move through yesterday afternoon, a lot of dry air in there, and with that dry air those nighttime minimum temperatures do drop away quite noticeably.

"These sorts of conditions will stick around for a few days, while that dry air is in place".



Daytime temps were expected to hover around the 20°C mark.

"A little bit cooler right on the coastal fringe, as opposed to inland areas, but low twenties; so quite a pleasant day and plenty of blue skies around as well," said Mr Blazack.