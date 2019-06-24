Witnesses needed over motorbike accident on the Gillies yesterday morning.

The Forensic Crash Unit is currently investigating a single vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on The Gillies Range Rd at around 6.45am yesterday.

A 41-year-old Edmonton man was riding a red Ducati motorcycle when he allegedly failed to negotiate a bend which resulted in the motorbike and rider sliding across the road and down an embankment.

The rider was conveyed to hospital with serious injuries. Anyone with information that may assist Forensic Crash Investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote reference number QP 1901210591.