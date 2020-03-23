Wodonga Mayor Cr Anna Speedie Addresses The Impacts Of COVID-19 On Council Operations

Statement from Wodonga Mayor Cr Anna Speedie

Wodonga Council is undertaking a “business as usual” approach wherever practicable but is making changes in line with the measures being put in place by the federal and state governments to limit the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

This means as of Tuesday, March 24 inclusive, Wodonga Library; our community centres at Baranduda, Felltimber and Belgrade Ave; and, the Bonegilla Migrant Experience, will close until further notice.

Our council-run preschools will close in line with the Victorian Government bringing forward the school holidays to start on Tuesday, March 24.

The Waste Transfer Station will remain open but its operations will be reviewed as the situation changes.

Our Hovell St offices will close to the public as of Thursday, March 27 at 5pm but staff will be available by appointment to deal with inquiries and payments as required by phoning 02 6022 9300 or email [email protected].

Payments and inquiries can be made online via our website including animal registration, payment of rates, registration of swimming pools and much more.

From 12pm on Monday, March 23, the Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre will close until further notice. WAVES will remain open at this time.

Planning, building, waste and recycling, animal management, and parking and traffic services will also continue to operate and our outdoor teams will continue to maintain our city’s parks, gardens and road network. However, we can expect to see reduced service levels in some areas linked to the challenges associated with maintaining safe working practices and appropriate physical distancing.

The council recognises this is a rapidly changing situation. These closures will be continually reviewed in line with health advice and government guidelines.

These measures are designed to protect our community and limit the spread of COVID-19 but the council is open to community feedback and will remain agile in responding to community needs.

While the library suspends its in-person operations, books can still be returned via the after hours chute and the community is encouraged to explore its digital collection of ebooks, films, magazines and eAudio for all ages. Details are available on the library website.

In line with recent changes, the halt on the council’s events and venue programming will be extended from Easter to May 31.

The council, as a large employer in the community, is also ensuring staff are protected and measures are in place to allow for social distancing and to limit the spread of the virus by encouraging remote working to limit travel and interaction.

The council encourages our community to follow social distancing principles and remember kindness is catching. We can help each other by ensuring we connect with friends and neighbours, check in on those that might need assistance and continue to support our local businesses as they adjust to these changes.