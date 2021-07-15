Wodonga Primary School Students Sent Home Following Health Orders
Regional school effected
Parents have been asked to act quickly in the regional area of Wodonga, with St Monica's Primary School shut effective immediately following health advice.
There is an understanding someone at the school is a close contact of an existing positive COVID-19 case.
Parents hurried to remove students from the school, after a text was sent out at 1.30pm warning them of the shutdown.
Teachers are registering a list of names, as children evacuate the school premises one-by-one.
It comes as north east border officials work through the rapidly changing situation at both Sydney and Melbourne.
On Thursday, NSW reported 65 new cases as Victoria recorded 10.
More to come.
