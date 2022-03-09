Woman Arrested After Allegedly Claiming Over $81,000 In Disaster Relief Funds

A woman has been charged with fraud after allegedly swindling over $81,000 in disaster relief payments from the NSW Government.

Central West police launched an investigation into reports of fraudulent claims from the NSW Government’s disaster recovery scheme in October of 2021.

Through the investigation, police were able to identify a 34-year-old woman who is alleged to have fraudulently claimed $81,440.

Police were yesterday able to act on a search warrant of the woman’s Forbes home which resulted in her arrest.

During the search, police seized identification documents, electronic devices, illicit drugs and stolen property.

Police arrested the 34-year-old before transporting her to the Forbes Police Station.

The woman has been charged with 18 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception, and 15 counts of making a false or misleading statement for authority or benefit along with a number of other charges.

The woman was released on conditional bail and is set to face the Forbes Local Court on Tuesday, March 22.

