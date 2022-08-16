Woman Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Two Children On Adelaide Motorway

WARNING: This story contains content that some readers may find upsetting.

A woman has been arrested after stabbing her two children on the North South Motorway.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Police were called to the South Road and Grand Junction Rd overpass at Wingfield about 11.30pm on Monday after a woman allegedly stopped her car and removed her two young children before stabbing them with a knife.

A member of the public stopped his car on the motorway and intervened, disarming the woman. Soon after he was assisted by other members of the public who restrained the woman until police arrived.

An eight-year-old boy and a three-year-old boy from Modbury Heights, were taken to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

They remain in hospital in a stable condition.

The 35-year-old woman was arrested and taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital where she has been detained and will likely be charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Western District Detectives are investigating the incident and ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident and haven’t already spoken to police to please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

If you are affected by this story - the number for LIFELINE is 13 11 14.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.