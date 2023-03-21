Woman Arrested After Shots Fired On M1 Near Stapylton

Police have arrested a woman after shots were fired on the M1 on the Gold Coast on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called out to the M1 on Stapylton Jacobs Well Road following reports of shots being fired between two cars at around 10AM.

Multiple armed police and vehicles arrived on the scene a short time later.

A blank Landcruiser is alleged to have fired a gel-blaster gun at a white vehicle while travelling south along the M1.

Police managed to track the Landcruiser to Quinns Hill Road where the vehicle was intercepted.

The three occupants of the vehicle were taken in by police with two men released shortly after.

A woman is continuing to assist police with their investigation.

Upon searching the vehicle, police located a silver gel-blaster gun.

Investigators are continuing to search for the second vehicle involved in the incident.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage in the area around the time of the incident, are being urged to contact police.

