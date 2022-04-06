Woman Arrested Over Alleged Animal Baiting Incident

Police have arrested a woman over allegedly baiting animals in a number of locations on an inner Melbourne street.

According to police, a witness spotted the woman laying out pieces of meat while walking down High Street in Armadale on Tuesday evening.

After responding to the reports, police found suspected baits at 19 different locations between Glenferrie Road and Orrong Road.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police arrested a 52-year-old woman in relation to the incident who has since been released pending summons.

The meat is currently being tested to determine what was placed inside.

As a result of an increased number of dog baiting incidents, the Stonnington City Council management team have increased their patrols.

A spokesperson for the council said that pet owners who suspect their animal may have poisoned should contact the vet straight away.

"If you suspect your dog has eaten a poisoned bait please contact your vet immediately," the council said.

According to RSPCA Victoria inspector team leader Michelle Green, the number of dog baiting incidents has risen by 25 percent over the past financial year.

"RSPCA Victoria is aware of allegations of poisonous baits being placed in public areas across some of Melbourne's council areas recently," she said.

"We are disappointed and concerned by this alleged deliberate act of cruelty, which can have a detrimental impact to the welfare of animals."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.