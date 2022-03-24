Woman Arrested Over Alleged Stabbing At Guanaba Home

Police have arrested and charged a woman over the alleged stabbing of a man in a domestic violence incident on the Gold Coast.

Police were contacted with reports of a “disturbance” at a home in Guanaba at around 10PM on Wednesday evening.

Upon arrival at the residence, police found a 54-year-old man with “stab wounds to his neck”.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Emergency services attended the scene and transported the man to hospital for further treatment.

The man remains in hospital in serious condition.

Police arrested and charged a 53-year-old woman at the home in relation to the incident.

The woman has been charged with a domestic violence offence being one count of acts to cause grievous bodily harm.

The woman is in police custody and has been denied bail until she faces the Southport Magistrates Court today.

Police are asking anyone who may be experiencing domestic violence to contact police immediately.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.