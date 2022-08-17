Woman Arrested Over Alleged Stabbing Of Woolies Employee

Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman over the stabbing of a Woolworths supermarket worker in Perth on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old allegedly stabbed a worker in the back at the Ellenbrook Woolworths at around 12:55PM on Tuesday afternoon.

The employee was believed to be packing shelves in the pet food aisle at the time of the attack.

The 44-year-old Woolworths employee was transported to Midland Hospital in serious condition.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police tracked down the accused at a Bullsbrook home a short time later.

Midland Police Detective Tania Mackenzie said the attack on the employee was random.

“There was nothing said or anything to indicate that this was going to happen,” she said.

“It was just someone going about their day-to-day work, stacking shelves in the shopping centre.

“There’s been no one else in the aisle and she’s been approached by the suspect who has stabbed her with a filleting knife.”

The 35-year-old has been charged with unlawful attempt to kill and is set to face the Midland Magistrates Court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.