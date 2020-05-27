Woman Asks Kmart Addicts for Raunchy Hack

Bargain hunters love a good Facebook group, and it's no secret that Kmart devotees are in a league of their own.

Fans of the discount variety store flock to Facebook to ask for hacks on everything from full-scale kitchen overhauls to creative ways to hang photo frames.

But for one Facebook user, posting on Kmart Inspired Homes looking for a hack to store her adult toy collection was met with hundreds of amused reactions.

Jasmine Tiana spoke to JB & Jules this morning to tell us about her search: