Woman Charged After Allegedly Using Deceased Sea World Pilot's ID To Evade Fine

A woman who was caught using her phone while driving allegedly attempted to claim the person driving the vehicle at the time of the incident was deceased Sea World helicopter driver Ash Jenkinson.

The 33-year-old was captured on camera driving while using her phone before allegedly nominating the Sea World helicopter tragedy victim as the driver after his death.

The park Ridge woman is alleged to have pulled his personal details from his obituary.

Police said that Mr Jenkinson’s widow received the infringement notice only weeks after he had passed away.

Mr Jenkinson’s partner, Kosha Richardson-Johnson contacted authorities on January 19, reporting the person behind the wheel was not her partner.

The woman is believed to have been caught using her phone while driving on December 15 before allegedly nominating Mr Jenkinson as the driver on January 9, only seven days after the fatal crash.

Police arrested the woman who allegedly admitted to using Mr Jenkinson’s name and date of birth in place of her own.

She also allegedly admitted to finding Mr Jenkinson’s details in an online obituary.

According to police, the woman claimed this was her second infringement and she was afraid she may lose her licence.

The Park Ridge woman is facing two fraud charges and is set to face the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on April 6.

