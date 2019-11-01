Woman Charged After Death of Baby Boy at a White Rock home in 2018.

Detectives from Cairns Child Protection and Investigation Unit have charged a woman over the death of an 13-month-old baby boy at White Rock on September 24, 2018.

A 21-year-old Manoora woman was arrested in Townsville today.

She was transported to the Townsville watch house where she was charged with one count each of; manslaughter, torture, trafficking in dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of utensil for use with a dangerous drug, and indecent treatment of a child under 12

She is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrate Court later today (November 1).

Previous media release: https://k3vc2.app.goo.gl/z6nP

