Woman Charged For Issuing Fake Covid Medical Exemption Certificates

A 45-year-old woman has faced court for allegedly issuing 600 false medical “exemption certificates” granting individuals exemptions from wearing a mask and getting the Covid vaccine. 

Police searched a property on Robert Street in Labrador where they arrested the woman.

Maria Pau went to Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday morning where she was charged under Health Practitioner Regulation National Law with five counts of taking a title indicating a person is a health practitioner. 

Police say allege the woman was supplying individuals with the certificates which she charged at $150.00 each.

She was caught in an awkward situation waiting in line to enter court, having to endure the cameras and reporters' questions outside. 

Ms Pau is the first to be charged with this offence. Her case has been adjourned until November 18. 

Triple M Newsroom

28 October 2021

