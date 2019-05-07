Woman Charged With Assault And Drug Possession After Attempting To Egg The PM

A woman has been charged after allegedly striking the Prime Minister with an egg at an event in Albury earlier today.

The 24-year-old Victorian woman was arrested after she struck the Prime Minister on the back of a head with an egg at an event this morning. The egg did not break and appeared to bounce away.

The Prime Minister’s security team quickly detained the woman, and in the act of restraining her, a 70-year-old woman was knocked to the ground. No injuries were reported.

The 24-year-old woman was arrested and taken to the Albury Police Station where she was found to be carrying cannabis.

The Victorian woman was charged with common assault and possess prohibited drug.

She was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear at Albury Local Court on 27 May 2019.

