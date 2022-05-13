Woman Crashes Car Through Hungry Jack's Restaurant In Perth's Northern Suburbs

A WA woman has managed to avoid injury after her vehicle smashed through the doors of a fast food restaurant in Perth’s northern suburbs.

The woman is believed to have lost control of her vehicle before it ploughed through the dining area of a Hungry Jack’s restaurant at 8:35PM on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called out to the scene at Joondalup Drive where they found the female driver suffering from minor injuries.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The WA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to police, the woman in her 30’s was driving along Joondalup Drive when she attempted to make a turn, losing control of her vehicle.

The woman is then believed to have driven over an island to the wrong side of the road, driving directly into the drive-thru of the Hungry Jack’s.

Images following the incident show the car has narrowly missed a number of dining tables and has been completely caved in at the front.

Police say that no one was injured during the incident.

The 33-year-old woman has been issued an infringement notice for careless driving.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.