Woman Critical After Alleged Stolen Car Smashes Into Brisbane Home

A woman has been left with critical injuries and a house on the verge of collapse after a crash in Sunnybank Hills overnight.

Police alleged a stolen Lexus was being driven on Hellawell Road at about 11.20pm when it left the road and collided with a house after crossing through the intersection with Gowan Road.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Four men ran from the scene and fled in another car believed to be stolen, leaving a woman believed to be a passenger with serious injuries unconscious outside the vehicle.

The woman, believed to be in her twenties, was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries.

No one was in the house at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash, knowledge about the people in the car, or dash-cam footage from the area has been urged to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr