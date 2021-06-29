Woman Denied Exemption to See Dying Father

Victorian health authorities are being urged to show some compassion to help a woman get to Melbourne to see her 80-year-old dad before he dies.

Anna Coffey flew into Sydney from New York and is now seeking an exemption so she can drive to Melbourne from the red zone. Her other option is a direct charter flight that will cost $7,500.

The 32-year old is fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, and has returned three negative Covid tests so far, but is facing issues because of the red travel zone.

She’s told Nine that she is looking into every possible avenue, but she’s not confident that she will be granted an exemption.

“There’s so many more processes I have to go through until I can get the green light to go, and there have been so many stories of people getting knocked back, and there’s the whole other issue of the charter flight as well, and trying to find the money for that, I’m not really confident, to be honest.”

She's written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who acknowledges that ‘it’s heartbreaking' but ultimately it’s up to the Chief Health Officers in each state to give her permission.

This comes after a fully vaccinated man was finally granted an exemption from the Queensland government to travel from Sydney to visit his dying father.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.