Woman Dies After Suffering Severe Injuries At Inner Melbourne Home

A woman has died after being found severely injured in a Melbourne home on Wednesday evening.

According to police, two men are alleged to have fled the inner Melbourne apartment on Stafford Street in Abbotsford at around 11PM.

Emergency services arrived at the scene a short time later where they attempted to treat a 41-year-old woman for severe injuries.

Despite lifesaving efforts from paramedics, the woman passed away at the scene.

A teenager is also believed to have been home at the time of the incident.

Police allege that the two men seen fleeing the property were known to both the deceased woman and the teenager.

Police are yet to make an arrest with investigations ongoing.

