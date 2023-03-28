Woman Dies During Altercation At Tugun Duplex

A woman has died during an altercation at a Tugun duplex on the Gold Coast on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called out to the duplex on Partridge Place in Tugun at around 1:40AM on Tuesday morning following reports of an “unknown” woman accessing the property.

One of the residents of the property is believed to have detained the woman while waiting for police to arrive at the scene.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the woman unresponsive with paramedics failing to revive her.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn told 9NEWS said police are yet to understand why the woman was on the property.

"One of the lines of our enquiry is to look at the level of force used in the detaining," he said.

"Our investigation will go forward with consultation with the coroner."

Police are urging anyone who may have spotted the woman in Tugun between the hours of midnight and 1:40AM this morning to contact police.

The woman’s identity is still yet to be confirmed.

