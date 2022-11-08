Woman Dies Following Hit & Run On Melbourne's High Street

A 24-year-old woman has died in a hit and run incident on High Street in Melbourne on Monday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the woman is believed to have been dragged alongside a black SUV before she hit a parked car.

Prior to the crash, two women were seen arguing outside the vehicle.

Witnesses rushed to the aid of the injured woman who was suffering from a severe head injury but was still conscious and responsive.

The woman was then transported to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The person driving the black SUV is alleged to have fled the scene.

Police arrested a 22-year-old woman at around 8PM on Monday evening.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing but police have confirmed that the two women were known to each other.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident to contact police.

