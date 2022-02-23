Woman Dies, Motorcyclist Missing As Rain Smashes South East Queensland

A 60-year-old woman has been found dead in a submerged vehicle, in the state's south east as torrential rain threatens the region.

The woman’s body was discovered in the Sunshine Coast hinterland at Belli Park after her car was swept away by flood waters on Wednesday morning.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Sunshine Coast police district officer Superintendent Craig Hawkins confirmed a woman has died overnight.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a death overnight and we at all costs want to try to avoid that," he said.

“A vehicle has been found in floodwaters in Belli Park and a female person has been found in that vehicle.”

“We’re still working out what has occurred,” Supt Hawkins said.

During an address to parliament today, Queensland's premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the incident was a "tragedy".

“This is indeed a tragedy during this particular period of time. Please, I can’t stress this enough. Don’t take any risks, avoid unnecessary travel and stay well away from floodwater”. - Premier Palaszczuk

Meanwhile, at least 10 other people are believed to be missing across south-east Queensland, including a 54-year-old man who was reported missing in floodwaters after his motorcycle was found at Cedar Pocket about 7.30am on Wednesday.

The desperate search is underway for the man, with RACQ rescue helicopter on the look-out, as police divers and a Swiftwater rescue team comb the riverbanks and creeks in the area.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an emergency warning for heavy and intense rainfall likely to affect Brisbane and the Gold Coast areas.

The weather bureau has advised that heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding throughout today and into Thursday between Double Island Point, Toowoomba and Northeast NSW.

A flood watch and various flood warnings are current for parts of south east Queensland, and locations that may be affected include the Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Maroochydore, Gympie, Caboolture, Coolangatta and Ipswich.

Police are encouraging motorists on the Sunshine Coast and Wide Bay areas to stay off the roads when possible due to localised flooding, with rapidly changing conditions.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.